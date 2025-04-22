Two words to describe April: Cold and Wet

Jade Newton – Preble County

“Things are going well despite some weather-related challenges. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had about 2.9 inches of rain, most of which came from an early April storm. A fair amount of fertilizer and anhydrous is being applied to wrap up some fertilizer needs. We’ve got winter annuals and perennials that are starting to take off due to the warmer weather and rainfall that we’ve gotten. Spring burndown is being applied to address some of those issues. Some rates have been adjusted to address how quick things have been greening up. We’ve been dealing with rain every four to five days that put things on pause, and some winds have impacted spraying.

Despite that, last week was really busy. We had guys wrapping up spraying and planters in the fields. We have been able to start planting on our farm. My brother got soybeans in the ground last week.… Continue reading