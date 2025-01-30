U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service propose threatened Monarch listing

In response to its proposed “threatened” listing of the Monarch butterfly under the Endangered Species Act, the American Soybean Association is calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to hold a transparent process based in science to engage the public and gather feedback. The process can take up to a year and allows numerous points for public input. In the meantime, ASA encourages soybean farmers to “keep on keeping on” with their conservation efforts in support of Monarchs and their habitats.

Brandon Wipf, ASA board member and soy grower from South Dakota, is ASA’s liaison with Farmers for Monarchs, an agriculture-based group with the purpose of protecting the butterfly through conservation.

“Farmers are proud to be part of the solution when it comes to protecting both the environment and species. We have long adopted voluntary conservation practices that support wildlife and specifically, Monarch butterflies. We welcome this opportunity to share our story and ensure any future listing decision is grounded in sound science and allows farmers the flexibility to continue growing soy productively, sustainably, and using practices that help Monarch populations thrive,” Wipf said.… Continue reading