U.S.-Philippine project addresses ASF

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and leaders from the Philippine Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to announce the launch of a new project titled “Capacity building in risk assessment to support safe international trade of U.S. pork products in the Philippines” to address challenges related to African swine fever (ASF).

“NPPC is proud to have worked with the Philippine government, U.S. government, and the University of Minnesota to see this grant proposal to the finish line,” said Terry Wolters, NPPC president and owner of Stoney Creek Farms in Pipestone, Minnesota. “Creating international partnerships provides further safeguards to keep American agriculture safe from foreign animal disease so U.S. pork producers can continue to provide consumers in both countries with safe and affordable pork products.”

The Philippines has had ongoing ASF outbreaks and is seeking better ways to control the virus and the subsequent food price inflation.… Continue reading