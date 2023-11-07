U.S. Soy Animal Agriculture Study

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Ohio farmers plant approximately 5 million acres of soybeans every year. With a statewide average of 56 bushels per acre, that is over 280 million bushels of soybeans produced annually. Soybean farmers sell the whole bean, but processors break up the soybean into components. Soybean meal and soybean oil are the two primary components. Until recently, soybean oil was considered the by-product, and soybean meal was the primary protein source for livestock feed. Recently that has changed as the soybean oil has gained market share and added tremendous value to the bean. The soybean meal still carries significant value, and livestock remain the number one market of soybeans because of the soybean meal component. One goal of the Soybean Check-off is to create market demand, and understanding the market helps decision makers to effectively allocate their resources.