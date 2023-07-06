U.S. Soybean Uses Development in Nigeria

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff.

From the soybean fields of Logan County to the other side of the world in Lagos, Nigeria, Bill Bayliss knows his soybeans. Bayliss also knows that soybeans have a role in improving the quality of life around the globe. As a member of the Ohio Soybean Council and United Soybean Board, Bayliss serves on the demand committees for both check-off funded organizations. In a recent trip to Nigeria, he had the opportunity to talk soybeans with buyers, importers, and government officials.

Traveling with the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC), Bayliss along with three other midwestern state farmers and a soybean industry representative participated in four unique but interrelated conferences while in Lagos. “Nigeria is a country that is similar in size to the state of Texas, but it has a population that is ten times the size,” said Bayliss.… Continue reading