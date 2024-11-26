U.S. Soybeans in China and around the world (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The U.S. Soybean Board (USB) represents the interests of soybean farmers from across he country, all over the world. Steve Reinhard, an Ohio farmer and current chairman of the USB recently traveled to China in support of these efforts. The Ohio Field Leader recently visited with Reinhard about this recent trip.

OFL – You have been doing quite a bit of travelling in your term as chairman, but most recently you had a chance to go to China. Tell us about what that trip was for and who all was involved.

Reinhard – We traveled to China to the Chinese International Import Exposition. It is a huge show designed for anybody that wants to import things into China. They will display what they have to offer. The USDA had a booth at the exhibit and then across the aisle from USDA the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) also had a display.