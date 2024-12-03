U.S. Soybeans in China and around the world (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The U.S. Soybean Board (USB) represents the interests of soybean farmers from across he country, all over the world. Steve Reinhard, an Ohio farmer and current chairman of the USB recently traveled to China in support of these efforts. The Ohio Field Leader recently visited with Reinhard about this recent trip.

OFL – Representing U.S. Soybean growers internationally and promoting the quality and quantity of U.S. Soy to perspective buyers is important. Once the beans are sold, the logistics of getting the U.S. Soy products to their final destination can be a challenge at times. How does the U.S. compete globally with some of the difficulties we have had such as low water levels on the Mississippi River and in the Panama Canal?

Reinhard – Transportation and logistics is definitely another force to reckon with.… Continue reading