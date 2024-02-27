U.S. Soy’s carbon footprint has considerably decreased.

By: United Soybean Board

A newly released Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) found the U.S. soybean industry’s global warming potential (GWP) profile decreased considerably in 2021 for whole soybeans, soybean meal, and soy oil compared to previously reported findings in 2015 and 2010. Commissioned by the United Soybean Board (USB) and the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA), the study assessed the main drivers of the environmental impact, including soybean cultivation and harvesting (e.g., herbicides, field operations and fertilizer), transportation, and energy usage in processing.

“USB’s mission is to create value for U.S. soybean farmers by investing in research, education and promotion of U.S. Soy,” says Lucas Lentsch, United Soybean Board CEO. “This body of research helps farmers better assess and understand soy’s contribution to the environmental impacts throughout the life cycle of the entire soybean value chain. Ultimately this data can competitively position our downstream products such as human foods, animal feeds, biofuels and other industrial applications.”… Continue reading