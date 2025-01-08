U.S. wins dispute with Mexico over corn ban

In a major win for the nation’s corn growers, a dispute panel ruled Dec. 20 that Mexico violated its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement when it issued a decree that banned genetically modified corn imports in early 2023.

The decision was met with praise from the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) and other corn grower advocates who had called on the United States Trade Representative to file the dispute.

“This is an incredible development for the nation’s corn growers and rural communities,” said Kenneth Hartman Jr., an Illinois farmer and NCGA president “This outcome is a direct result of the advocacy efforts of corn grower leaders from across the country. We want to thank the nation’s growers for speaking out and U.S. officials for listening and acting.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador first set off alarms in the Corn Belt in December 2020 when he initiated a decree to ban genetically modified corn by the end of 2024.… Continue reading