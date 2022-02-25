Ukraine and crop prices

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

This week we saw a lot of fireworks with the aggression by Russia into the Ukraine. The question now is: where do prices go? Corn did finish 5 cents higher this Friday than the Friday before it. We are still trending higher for corn and that seems to be a positive.

Fundamentally, nothing has really changed for corn. It is still going to come down to how wet is it going to be in South America in the second growing season for Brazil. That is mainly in April when their crop is made or lost. And, what will it be like in North America during our growing season in July?

Beans have seen almost a $1.90 per bushel drop in over 24 hours. Fundamentally what had changed? Brazil is short beans. Argentina is short beans. Paraguay is short beans. The world at best is short 800 million bushels and there are estimates that the world is short 1.4 billion bushels in the growing year this year.