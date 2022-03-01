Ukraine, Russia, and crop production

By Nick Paulson, Joe Janzen, Krista Swanson, and Gary Schnitkey, Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois and Carl Zulauf, Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics, Ohio State University

Ukraine and Russia have become an important source for global supplies of major agricultural commodities in the past 25 years. These countries, often collectively referred to along with various other Eastern European and Central Asian nations as the Black Sea region, play an important role in the production and export of major grains (corn, wheat, and barley) and oilseeds (especially sunflower and sunflower oil. In addition to the direct toll it will take on the people of the region, the Russian invasion of Ukraine introduces many economic concerns including the impact of the conflict on global agricultural markets.

The production and export share data provided is calculated from the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service's Production, Supply and Distribution database (USDA-FAS PSD).