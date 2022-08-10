Ukraine situation and other market factors to watch

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Four ships loaded with wheat and corn left Ukraine on Friday of this past week. Another four loaded over the weekend. However, it will still take another 500 to 1,000 ships pending the average size of each vessel to move the remaining grain still left in storage there. The deal negotiated 3 weeks ago set a goal of loading three ships per day out of Black Sea ports, with a renewal of the agreement every 120 days. While the deal has potential, logistically it is not a guarantee all the old crop in storage will be moved in time to provide enough room for the new crop being harvested.

It is still uncertain how many acres will be planted there this fall and next spring. Insurance costs to move grain out of Ukraine by ship has increased by 20 times, which will be passed down to the producer in that country.… Continue reading