Ultra-early soybean planting and weed control

By Taylor Dill, Laura Lindsey, Osler Ortez, Lucas Diaz Mendonca, Maria Kessler, Diego Mirand Tosta, Alyssa Essman, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2025-10

Season 3, Episode 4 of Battle for the Belt is now available at this link.

Episode 4 of Battle for the Belt, you can learn about a soybean planting date and weed control study from Lucas Dias Mendonca, a MS student in Horticulture and Crop Science, conducted at the Western Agricultural Research Station.

At the beginning of the field season, there are many tasks to accomplish before and just after planting. When considering ultra-early planting (before April 15), weed control is one management practice that needs careful consideration. In ultra-early planting situations, we often see a reduction in soybean plant population and slow canopy closure due to cold soil and air temperatures, resulting in more competition from weeds. Weeds, such as giant ragweed, can grow faster than soybeans, especially when the weather is wet and cold, competing for sunlight, water, and nutrients.… Continue reading