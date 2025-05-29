Understanding the hidden costs of wet fieldwork

In this featured audio, Brianna Smith and Joe Everett talk with Manbir Rakkar of The Ohio State University about the trade-offs between wet soils and planting dates.

By Brianna Smith and Joe Everett

As Ohio farmers face wet spring weather, soil conditions and planting delays are top of mind. Manbir Rakkar, assistant professor of soil fertility and nutrient management at The Ohio State University, says the decision of whether or not to plant into wet soils comes with tough trade-offs.

The structure of the soil is especially vulnerable to degradation when fieldwork is done in wet soil conditions. Rakkar explained that ideal soil is about 50% solid particles and 50% pore space, which allows for water and air movement. When heavy equipment rolls over wet soil, it compresses those pores and leads to compaction, which affects everything from root growth to water infiltration to nutrient uptake.

Rakkar explained that planting into wet soil can cause long-term issues.… Continue reading