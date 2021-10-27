Understanding the marketing tools in your toolbox

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Wheat prices continue to rally higher and seem to be helping pull corn prices back to the upper end of its 8-week trading range just under $5.40. Beans unfortunately cannot break out of their trend to lower values. For both corn and bean crops, yields continue to look very good across much of the country.

Once the harvest is over and the grain bin doors are locked will farmers be in a hurry to sell at these values?

What is in your toolbox?

Last month I was on the farm helping with harvest. While fixing a broken gathering chain, I looked inside the toolbox at the many tools we carry on the combine to fix potential problems in the field. It reminded me of all the grain marketing tools we use to price the grain we are harvesting.

Just as most farmers know how to use their tools and wouldn't go to the fields without them, farmers should be knowledgeable about the grain marketing tools available to them too.