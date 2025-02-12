Union County yak farm welcomes winter

By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

This winter has had its share of cold weather, which often means more time in the barn for livestock. That has not been the case, though at Covered Bridge Yaks in Union County. For yaks, colder is better.

“They really like the cold temperatures. The snow doesn’t bother them at all. They really only go into the barn to access water. Aside from that, they’re just out in the cold temperatures,” said farm owner Blake Mathys. “My family and I have been raising yaks on our farm in Union County since 2015. We also have horses, sheep, goats, and chickens and all kinds of things. We became interested in yaks because we wanted something a little different, outside the norm. Yaks are a little bit unusual and they’re a lot of fun. They have the horns, they’re hairy, they’re a good conversation piece. You can eat them, you can sell them — they’re an all-purpose type of livestock.”… Continue reading