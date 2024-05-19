United Producers, Inc. welcomes Jake Osborn as vice president of livestock marketing

United Producers, Inc. (UPI), the Midwest’s largest livestock marketing cooperative, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jake Osborn as the vice president of livestock marketing. In this role, Osborn will lead the strategic direction of livestock marketing initiatives to drive growth and enhance market presence within the industry.

“With his extensive experience and deep-rooted passion for agriculture, Osborn is a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Mike Bumgarner, UPI President & CEO. “We are excited to leverage Jake’s expertise to further strengthen our livestock marketing operations and deliver exceptional value to our members.”

Osborn brings a wealth of livestock industry knowledge and leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining UPI, he served as the National Account Manager and Retail Account Manager for the Eastern United States at Merck Animal Health. Osborn holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in animal science from The Ohio State University.… Continue reading