United States and Japan reach an agreement to increase beef safeguard trigger level 

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced that the United States and Japan have reached an agreement to increase the beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.

“This agreement is a great win for our two countries that ensures American farmers and ranchers can continue to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality U.S. beef,” said Ambassador Katherine Tai. “I especially want to thank Ambassador Rahm Emanuel for his fierce determination to get this deal done. Today’s agreement is the latest example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s successful resolution of trade disputes with our partners that increases market access and economic opportunity for our producers and their workers.”

The new three-trigger safeguard mechanism will allow U.S. exporters to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality beef and reduce the probability that Japan will impose higher tariffs in the future.

"This is a positive development for America's farmers and ranchers.