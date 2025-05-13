United States, China reach 90-day temporary trade deal

As of May 12, 2025, the United States and China have reached a trade deal to temporarily reduce reciprocal tariffs. The United States will cut tariffs imposed on Chinese imports to 30%, and Chinese duties on U.S. goods will fall to 10%, effective for 90 days.

According to the USDA, China is the third-largest U.S. agricultural export market. The three-year average for export value is $30.53 billion. Soybeans are the number one most exported item to China in terms of total value and volume.

Agricultural organizations are responding.

From the U.S. Grains Council: “The U.S. Grains Council thanks President Trump and his administration for continuing to work with one of our largest trading partners to level the trade playing field. This 90-day window will allow more time for ongoing negotiations, positive news for both our countries. We hope it is the first step in a new trade relationship between China and the United States.”… Continue reading