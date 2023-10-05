Unverferth debuts six-wheel steerable header transport

Unverferth Manufacturing introduces new patent-pending 6-wheel steerable header transports for added maneuverability and increased flotation over uneven ground and through fields designed for today’s heavier corn heads and draper platforms.

The new design features a front axle with rubber-cushioned suspension for a smoother ride over any terrain. The rear, in-line walking tandem wheels follow the ground contour to better distribute the weight and increase flotation under load. New, high-capacity IF320/65×15 wheels and tires provide the carrying capacity needed.

These models also include patented, tool-free adjustable rest brackets and tie downs for dependably securing the load. The 16-foot long tongue, 12-foot on model ASWP 42, permits tighter turning for greater maneuverability and added clearance for header gauge wheels and other attachments. An optional 20-foot tongue with built-in drop provides hitching ease when pulled behind a combine and to accommodate flex draper heads.

For greater transport safety the two front and two rearmost wheels feature electric braking for sure-footed stopping power.