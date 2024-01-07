Unverferth offering new options on Pro-Force dry fertilizer spreaders

Unverferth Manufacturing enhances its lineup of Pro-Force dry fertilizer spreaders with two added, high-flotation undercarriage options for models 1850, 2250 and 2650; an Equalizer track system and in-line walking tandem dual wheels, and ISOBUS-enabled boundary control for optimal fertilizer placement.

The Equalizer track system features the ultimate in maintaining ground contact. Its patented cambering action pivots the track up to 20-degrees front to rear and up to 9-degrees side to side for smooth operation over rough terrain for maximum flotation. The 42-inch wide by 131-inch- long belt with 87 inches of ground contact provides up to twice the flotation of single wheels and tires. The one-piece, molded rubber belt design provides long-life and durability. An auto-greaser for lubricating pivot points is standard for making daily maintenance a breeze.

The new in-line walking tandem axle undercarriage features front to rear oscillation for maintaining ground contact and smoothing out the ride through the field.