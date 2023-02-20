Upcoming conservation tillage events

By Randall Reeder, P.E., Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired), Ohio State University

Farmers interested in increasing their corn yields by 20 or 30 bu/acre will want to learn from David Hula of Charles City, VA. He has won the yield contest 4 times, and has the current record of 616 bushels per acre.

He will share major points about maximizing yield during the General Session, starting at 8:30 a.m., March 14. Then he will answer your questions for 2 hours after lunch. David assures us that he keeps no secrets; he shares his practices, including what has not worked and what works best. He will answer your questions honestly.

We could not have brought David Hula to CTC without major support from Calmer Corn Heads, Brandt Products, Meristem, and Pioneer.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., the conference breaks into 4 concurrent sessions. On Day 2, there are also 4 concurrent sessions, from 8:30 to ~4:30.… Continue reading