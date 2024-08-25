Upcoming no-till events

By Randall Reeder, P.E.

Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired) Ohio State University

On Aug. 29, a Nutrient Management Field (Twi-light) Day will be held at Todd Hesterman’s farm. The address is: 802 St Rt 108, Napoleon, Ohio 43545. The program is presented by the Conservation Action Project (CAP). It will start at 5:00 p.m. and end about 8:00.

Topics include: Edge of Field Nutrient Discharge Research by Jed Stinner, Hydrologic Technician, USDA-ARS; Soil Biology Testing Options by Russ Rice & Alan Sundermeier, CAP Coordinators; and Farmer Phosphorus Plots in NW Ohio by Bill Beckman, Natural Resources Administrator, ODA, and Todd Hesterman, a long-time no-tiller. The Soil Biology testing compared no-till with, and without, cover crops. Participants will also learn about activities of the OSU Water Quality Team, presented by Amber Herman. Details at: capofohio.org.

There is no cost to attend. Since a meal is included, please register (419-261-0625) by Aug. 26.

On September 10 a No-till field day in Allen County will explain how to "Turn Dirt into Healthy Soil."