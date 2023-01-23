Upcoming soybean educational opportunities

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

There are two educational opportunities to learn more about soybean production coming up in February. One is a virtual meeting and one is available in-person.

The OSU Extension AgCrops Team will be hosting their 3rd annual virtual Corn College and Soybean School on Feb. 10, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m featuring your OSU Extension state specialists and soil fertility guest speaker, Dr. Kurt Steinke, from Michigan State University.

CCA CEUs will be available during the live presentations.

To register for this online meeting, visit: go.osu.edu/cornsoy.

Registration is requested by February 9 at noon. There is a $10 registration fee for this event, which goes directly to support OSU AgCrops Team activities.

Presentations will be recorded and uploaded to the AgCrops Team YouTube channel after the event (https://www.youtube.com/c/OSUAgronomicCrops). However, CCA CEUs will not be available for the recorded presentations.… Continue reading