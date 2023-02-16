Update on automating the farm in Ohio

By John Fulton, Elizabeth Hawkins, Amanda Douridas, Ken Ford and Amanda Bennett

Autonomous farm equipment was a hot topic this past year here in Ohio and continues to be gaining some interest from farmers going into 2023. One of the top reasons adoption of autonomous technology is being considered by farmers and even Ohio retailers has been the challenges around labor. Labor shortages, along with retirements, leave a gap for how to complete tasks and field operations in a timely and efficient manner.

While there has been plenty of farm press the last couple of years on farm equipment autonomy, there remains limited commercially available options here in the U.S. That may change soon as OEMs and agriculture technology companies are likely to provide commercial options to Ohio farmers within the next two to four years. Drones are a step into autonomy with use in 2022 for scouting, spraying, and applying cover crops within Ohio. These… Continue reading