Update on high path avian influenza in western Ohio

Ohio’s poultry industry is facing significant challenges as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continues to impact farms across the western region of the state. In this interview, Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net’s Matt Reese speaks with Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge and Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman to discuss the latest updates on the outbreak, its effects on agriculture, and the steps being taken to contain the virus.

They address the scope of the outbreak, the collaborative response efforts between local, state, and federal agencies, and how the agricultural community is working to mitigate the impact. Additionally, they highlight the importance of mental health resources for those affected.

For updates and additional resources:

Ohio Department of Agriculture HPAI page: https://agri.ohio.gov/divisions/animal-health/hpai/01-poultry

Mental health resources for farmers: https://agri.ohio.gov/gotyourback/

