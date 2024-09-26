Update on Ohio State University eFields program

By Dara Barclay, Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

As harvest kicks off across Ohio, our thoughts turn toward evaluating the performance of our crops and taking stock of what we learned this season. While the 2024 eFields Report is still a ways off, there is still value in reviewing the 2023 edition. The seventh edition the eFields report, released in January, showcases a wide range of field trials and projects completed across the state in 2023. Along with the summarized trial results, you will find valuable resources around topics including farm business management, farm safety, and managing farm stress. Last year’s report covered 47 counties and 184 on-farm research sites. A new addition to the report was the inclusion of the 2023 OSU Corn, Soybean, and Wheat Performance Trials, found at the end of the report.

Topics around fertilizer applications of nitrogen and sulfur, as well as fungicide had a substantial representation in the 2023 report, along with several trials around new and expanding technology areas.… Continue reading