Updates on Phosphorus Recycling

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Phosphorus (P) runoff has long been blamed for excess harmful algae blooms in Lake Erie. While most experts blame agriculture, humans are also a significant source of P runoff in the form of human sewage. The City of Maumee by Toledo is an example. US EPA recently announced that the City of Maumee has been dumping 150 million gallons of raw sewage into the Maumee River for the last 20 years.

The problem occurs because during heavy rains, relatively clean water from downspouts, sump pumps, and other sources of stormwater is mixed with raw sewage, and the sewer system cannot handle that much water, so it is dumped into the river. Cities are now required to have two piping systems, one for raw sewage and one for relatively clean stormwater. However, the cost is very expensive to replace and update all those sewage systems.