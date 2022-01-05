Updating the balance sheet for a new year

By Eric Richer, Ohio State University Extension, Fulton County

Many of us make New Year’s resolutions as we turn the corner to a new calendar year. One of the best financial management resolutions you can make is to update your balance sheet in a timely and precise fashion. The balance sheet is a “snap shot” in time of your farm’s financial position, including what assets you own and how they are financed. The balance sheet is also known as the net worth statement. When completed precisely and timely, the balance sheet and corresponding ratios can be a very valuable tool to determine farm financial health. The balance sheet objectively measures farm business growth, liquidity, solvency, and risk capacity.

Categorizing balance sheet items

The assets and liabilities on the balance sheet (including the financing of the assets) are used to determine the equity, or net worth, of the farm owner. The owner’s equity is used by lenders and insurers to determine a farm business’ value. … Continue reading