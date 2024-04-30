US Soybeans, quality and sustainability

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It is a good feeling when a farmer knows that the customer wants to have their product. In a world where both quality and sustainability are sought after, U.S. Soy is meeting the need. “I had three different people beg for our product,” said Jerry Bambauer, Ohio soybean farmer and board member of the Ohio Soybean Council, commenting on a recent U. S Soybean Export Council trip to Greece.

Recently, Bambauer along with Madison Layman, Manager, Demand and Market Development for the Ohio Soybean Council, traveled to Rhodes, Greece to present at the U.S. Soybean Export Council – USSEC Sustainable Aquaculture Seminar and Workshop. This is part of a checkoff-funded program called the Soy Innovation Center, an initiative to support the technical feed industry programs in Europe and encourage utilization of US Soy.

"The Soy Innovation Center is basically a training program for mid to high tier employes in industries that are customers in the soybean supply chain," said Layman.