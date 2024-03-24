By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) accomplishes its mission by delegating projects to different working groups. The Innovation and Technology Demand Committee is one of those groups that is focused on making sure resources are directed to projects that create new uses and generate demand for soybeans. Dave Dotterer is an Ohio farmer from Wayne County and serves on the USB Innovation and Technology Demand Committee.

“One of our success stories is a new commercialized hardwood plywood that uses a soy-based adhesive instead of a formaldehyde-based product,” said Dotterer. “Another product is a new bio-based firefighting foam made from soybean meal flour. A lot of the firefighting foams currently in use seem to be causing cancer. This soy-based product will not cause cancer.”

“Other products include SYNlawn® artificial turf grass, which is made with a a soy-based backing.… Continue reading