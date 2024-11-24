USB talks sustainability offsets and other profit-boosting practices
Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with Jack Cornell of the United Soybean Board about strategies to enhance farm profitability amid lower commodity prices. Cornell highlights opportunities like early planting for nitrogen sequestration, cover crop cost-sharing programs, and innovative marketplace tools connecting farmers to companies seeking sustainability offsets.
learn more at the Farmers For Soil Health website.