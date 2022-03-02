USDA announces 2022 black vulture permit process to control livestock predation

The turkey vulture has long been a common (if not always pleasant) sight throughout Ohio’s rural landscape, but in more recent years its nastier, more brazen cousin has been showing up in the state.

Black vultures — like turkey vultures — are scavengers that feast on carrion, providing a valuable service. Black vultures, though, are also known to take things one-step further by facilitating the animal’s death when it suits their purposes.

The black vulture population has been growing in Ohio in recent years as have concerns from livestock producers losing young animals to the predators. Making black vultures more frustrating is there status as migratory birds federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, state laws and regulations. The black vulture’s protected status means they can’t be killed or destroyed without a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) Migratory Bird Depredation permit.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has obtained a statewide depredation permit for black vultures from the U.S.… Continue reading