USDA announces over $194 million to increase economic opportunities through rural partners network

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a new round of investments totaling more than $194 million to support local economic development plans and projects in Rural Partners Network (RPN) communities and other neighboring communities across 14 states and Puerto Rico.

The Biden-Harris Administration launched RPN in April 2022. Since its inception, federal agencies have invested over $8.5 billion across the 36 RPN community networks. That includes more than $1.5 billion in USDA investments in locally driven projects that improve local infrastructure, health care, housing, and connectivity. RPN has facilitated almost 4,000 new partnerships and the launch of the Rural.gov website.

USDA is awarding more than $194 million in grants and loans to support 118 projects that will help rural and Tribal communities address immediate needs and create sustainable economic growth. Many of these projects are the direct result of collaboration between community networks and federal staff living and working in the communities.