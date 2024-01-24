USDA awarding MAP and FMD funds

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service announced it will award more than $203 million to nearly 70 agricultural organizations to help expand export markets for U.S. food and agricultural products through the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development program.

Through MAP, FAS will provide $174.3 million for fiscal year 2024 to 68 nonprofit organizations and cooperatives. Organizations use the funds on consumer promotion, including brand promotion for small companies and cooperatives. These dollars are used extensively by organizations promoting fruits, vegetables, nuts, processed products and bulk and intermediate commodities. According to FAS, the average MAP participant provides more than $2.50 in contributions for every $1 in federal funding it receives through the program.

FAS will allocate $27 million for fiscal year 2024 under the FMD program to 20 trade organizations. FAS focuses on generic promotion of U.S. commodities rather than consumer-oriented promotion of branded products. Preference is given to organizations that represent an entire industry or are nationwide in membership and scope.… Continue reading