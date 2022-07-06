USDA backing biobased products

In late June, USDA announced available funding for the Bioproduct Pilot Program, which was established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law last November. The pilot program, which was a priority of the American Soybean Association (ASA) during drafting of the legislation, will provide $10 million over two years to study the benefits of biobased products for construction materials and consumer products.

“The Bioproduct Pilot Program will provide a great opportunity to expand upon what we in the soy family have been doing for years—creating plant-based, sustainable construction materials and consumer goods using U.S.-grown soy,” said Dave Walton, who grows soybeans in Iowa and is an ASA director and chair of the association’s Biofuels and Infrastructure Committee. “ASA was glad to work with Senator Rounds and others to support the inclusion of this language in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and we welcome this announcement from USDA.”

The Bioproduct Pilot Program is administered through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.