USDA declares new emergency credit for drought-hit counties

In this featured audio, Dr. John Patterson, state executive director of the Farm Service Agency in Ohio, talks with Ohio Ag Net about the drought situation and recommends for farmers to schedule a time to meet with their local FSA office.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced three counties as primary natural disaster areas, along with 13 additional counties eligible as contiguous counties.

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows USDA FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to farm operators in primary counties and contiguous counties through FSA emergency loan assistance. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans is May 9, 2025.… Continue reading