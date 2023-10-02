USDA issuing $1.75 billion through emergency relief programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it will begin issuing more than $1.75 billion in emergency relief payments to eligible farmers and livestock producers. These much-needed payments are helping farming and ranching operations recover following natural disasters in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“USDA provides substantial economic support for America’s farmers and ranchers through its critical farm program payments. These payments are reflective of the incredible and cumulative financial hits brought on by devastating natural disasters that agricultural producers nationwide have endured while fulfilling their commitment to produce our food, fiber and fuel,” said Tom Vilsack, Agriculture Secretary. “This additional assistance helps offset the tremendous losses that these producers faced and is a valuable investment, not only for farmers and ranchers but in the economic successes of our communities — rural and urban — and in our nation’s food security for generations to come.”

Emergency Livestock Relief Program

FSA will issue more than $581 million in 2021 and 2022 drought and wildfire emergency relief to eligible ranchers. … Continue reading