USDA names appointees to FSA State Committee

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced appointees who will serve on the Ohio USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.

Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.

Each FSA state committee is comprised of three to five members including a designated chairperson. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee for Ohio are:

• Committee Chair Theodore Finnarn — Greenville

• Fred Deel — Vinton

• Tracy Hundley — Geneva

• Thomas Jackson, Jr. — Toledo

• Mark Mechling — Duncan Falls

"The FSA state committee members play an integral role in the continuity of operations, equitable and inclusive program administration and ensure the overall integrity of services to the nation's agricultural producers," said Marcus Graham, FSA Deputy Administrator for Field Operations. "These