USDA numbers neutral for December

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

U.S. numbers highlights: corn exports down 75 million bushels, corn ending stocks up 75 million bushels.

World numbers highlights: Brazil soybean production unchanged. Brazil corn production unchanged. Russia wheat production unchanged.

Following the noon report release, corn was up 1 cent, soybeans down 5 cents, and wheat down 6 cents. Prior to the report, corn was up 3 cents, soybeans down 2 cents, and wheat down 6 cents.

Typically the December WASDE Report does not see changes from the November WASDE Report for U.S. corn and soybean production and yields. Last month U.S. corn production was 13.930 billion bushels with a yield of 172.3. Last month U.S. soybean production was 4.346 billion bushels with a yield of 50.2 bushels.

U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks: corn 1.257 billion bushels, last month 1.182 billion bushels; soybeans 220 million bushels, last month 220 million bushels; and wheat 571 million bushels, last month 571 million bushels. … Continue reading