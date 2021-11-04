USDA offers assistance to protect privately-owned agricultural lands

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages people and groups wanting to protect agricultural lands, and grasslands to consider enrolling their property into conservation easements. This year, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest $76 million in financial assistance to help private landowners, tribes, land trusts, and other groups protect these valuable working lands.

Through USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), Agricultural Land Easements, NRCS provides funds to conservation partners to purchase conservation easements on private working lands. This program helps keep agricultural viability for future generations especially in areas experiencing development pressure.

“Agricultural Land Easements prevent conversion of valuable productive working lands to non-agricultural uses,” said Lori Ziehr, Ohio Acting State Conservationist. “Land protected by ALEs supports the long-term viability of the nation’s food supply in addition to historic and wildlife habitat preservation.”

Partners include State or local agencies, non-profits, and tribes. Landowners continue to own their property, but voluntarily enter into a legal agreement with a cooperating entity to purchase an easement.