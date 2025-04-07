USDA plans to make increased line speeds permanent 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to make permanent the New Swine Inspection System (NSIS) increased line speed program.

“America’s pork producers thank U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for this needed action that will provide financial security and more stability for pork producers,” said Duane Stateler, National Pork Producers Council president, a pork producer from McComb, Ohio. “Without this program, some pork producers could have incurred an additional loss of nearly $10 a head.”

NPPC is grateful that USDA, under Secretary Rollins’ leadership, recognizes that food safety remains without compromise — while greater efficiency benefits producers and consumers.

Since 2019, NPPC has advocated for increased line speeds.

In November 2021, FSIS permitted increased line speeds at six pork packing plants while simultaneously gathering data to evaluate potential worker impacts.

In December 2023, FSIS extended the trials for an additional 90 days.

In February 2024, FSIS again extended the trials through Jan.

