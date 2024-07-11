USDA proposes fix to Packers and Stockyards Act

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced newly proposed rule to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for the meat and poultry supply chain.

USDA’s Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets proposed rule addresses challenges around interpretations of unfairness and competitive injury for the livestock, meat, and poultry sectors. The measure is designed to support farmers and lower food costs for consumers.

Secretary Vilsack made the announcement during an event at the Center for American Progress showcasing the Administration’s agenda to create more affordable and competitive agricultural markets. The event highlighted USDA’s wide-ranging progress to enhance the Department’s ability to enforce the Packers and Stockyards Act, including previous rulemaking and an enforcement partnership with the Department of Justice. USDA also released a fact sheet highlighting its actions under the Biden-Harris Administration to spur competition in the agriculture sector.

“Entrenched market power and the abuses that flow from it remain an obstacle to achieving lower prices for consumers and fairer practices for producers,” Vilsack said.… Continue reading