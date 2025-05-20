USDA releases policy proposals to support small family farms

By Brianna Smith

On May 19, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins released her first set of policy proposals under her newly launched Make Agriculture Great Again Initiative. The USDA’s “Farmers First: Small Family Farms Policy Agenda” outlines a comprehensive strategy to support small family farms, constituting approximately 86% of all U.S. farms.

“America’s family farms help feed, fuel, and clothe the world, but they also face some of the greatest challenges in getting their farms started and keeping them running. Putting Farmers First means addressing the issues farmers face head-on and fostering an economic environment that doesn’t put up roadblocks on business creation but removes them,” said Secretary Rollins. “Today’s policy agenda is tailored specifically to support small-scale farms to thrive for generations to come. President Trump knows America’s economic prosperity depends on the success of our farmers and ranchers. That is why we are working to ensure those who want to start and keep their own farms for generations to come are able to.”… Continue reading