USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports by July 17

Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after planting should make an appointment with their local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) office before the applicable deadline, which for many places and crops is July 17. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) also reminds producers with login access to farmers.gov of several features that can help expedite acreage reporting, such as the ability to view, print and label maps.

“Regardless of the size of your operation or its location – rural or urban – filing an accurate and timely crop acreage report is an important step in receiving USDA program benefits, including safety net, conservation, and disaster assistance support,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Once you’re finished planting, please call your FSA county office to make an appointment to report your acres. While you’re there, you can also check with your local FSA staff to see if there are any other program applications that can be completed during the same office visit.… Continue reading