USDA report bearish for corn, acreage decrease bullish on beans

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

While the USDA report last week was bearish corn, the 4 million acre decrease in beans from the March planting intentions was bullish. Plus, old crop stocks were adjusted down slightly too. Both of these factors contributed to the $1.20 rally last Friday and this previous Monday. However, by the end of the week beans had pulled back over 70 cents but are still up 50 cents from just prior to the report.

Following provides some report highlights for beans.

Harvested vs Planted Acres

Like corn, the USDA’s estimated harvest rate more closely resembles 2013 to 2017 versus the lower rate from 2018 to 2022. Considering bean’s higher value this year though, the increased harvest rate may end up being more accurate. If the average from the last five years is used, carryout would decrease by 10% and likely send prices higher over time.… Continue reading