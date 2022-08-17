USDA report highlights

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The latest USDA report decreased the average national yield from 177 to 175.4, slightly below the average analysts’ expectations of 176. To offset the supply drop, the USDA also lowered corn demand in every category between both marketing years. While these numbers seem bullish long term, precipitation over the next week throughout the Corn Belt, as kernel fill finishes, will be a big factor. With what we know today, average yield potential is likely limited to a 174 to 176 range.

The following chart analyzes potential carryout scenarios based on yield variances. This illustrates carryout may be tighter than last year. The supply estimates should keep a floor value under corn futures moving forward, while demand will likely contribute to price potential the rest of the year.

Europe continues to have one of the worst droughts in history. Corn yields are currently down 10%, with estimates it could fall another 10% over the next 2 months.… Continue reading