USDA report neutral

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

After the noon report was released, corn was up 8 cents, soybeans up 19 cents, and wheat up 2 cents. Just before the report, corn was up 9 cents, soybeans up 21 cents, and wheat up 3 cents.

The February WASDE Report is normally not a game changer. Today USDA will have supply and demand numbers along with world production estimates. Traders are expecting small changes for US ending stocks. In addition, traders are most anxious to see the corn and soybean production numbers for South America.

US corn ending stocks for 2021-2022 were 1.540 billion bushels, last month, 1.540 billion bushels. US soybean ending stocks were 325 million bushels, last month, 350 million bushels. US wheat ending stocks were 648 million bushels, last month, 628 million bushels.

Trader estimates have US corn ending stocks 1.512 billion bushels, soybean ending stocks 310 million bushels, and wheat ending stocks 629 million bushels.