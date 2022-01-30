USDA Rural Development investing in rural Ohio

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh announced that USDA is investing $1 billion to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Guam. This infrastructure funding will increase access to health care, education and public safety while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people living in rural communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

USDA is investing $43.4 million in rural Ohio to build and improve critical community facilities. USDA is making funds available to 13 projects through two programs that will fund essential community services to help rural Ohio, the Community Facilities Loan Guarantees and Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants.… Continue reading