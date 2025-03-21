USDA to distribute $10 billion via ECAP – Estimate your payment here

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins this week announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is issuing up to $10 billion directly to agricultural producers through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP) for the 2024 crop year. Administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency, ECAP will help agricultural producers mitigate the impacts of increased input costs and falling commodity prices.

Use the Ohio Ag Net Interactive USDA ECAP Payment Calculator below to estimate how much you could be getting.

